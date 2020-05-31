Ink (INK) Achieves Market Cap of $712,759.36

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 31st. During the last seven days, Ink has traded up 21.9% against the dollar. One Ink token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ink has a total market capitalization of $712,759.36 and $116,129.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ink alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010550 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $195.63 or 0.02060607 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00183264 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00044518 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000175 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00023990 BTC.

About Ink

Ink launched on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official website is ink.one . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ink Token Trading

Ink can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.