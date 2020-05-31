Ink Protocol (XNK) Achieves Market Cap of $171,651.67

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 31st. During the last week, Ink Protocol has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Ink Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox, Bancor Network, IDEX and CoinBene. Ink Protocol has a total market cap of $171,651.67 and $1,094.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010579 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $193.44 or 0.02045171 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00181473 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00044112 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000744 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000174 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00023803 BTC.

Ink Protocol Profile

Ink Protocol’s launch date was November 15th, 2017. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 400,287,309 tokens. The official message board for Ink Protocol is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ink Protocol is paywithink.com . Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound

Buying and Selling Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinBene, Bancor Network, Bibox and COSS. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ink Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

