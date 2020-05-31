Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) Receives $104.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.30.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on IIPR shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $69.50 to $83.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st.
NYSE IIPR traded down $4.06 on Friday, hitting $81.72. The stock had a trading volume of 551,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,971. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 52-week low of $40.21 and a 52-week high of $139.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 292.08 and a current ratio of 292.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.98 and a 200-day moving average of $79.92.
In other news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.60 per share, with a total value of $117,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,575 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,695. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary A. Curran purchased 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.16 per share, for a total transaction of $52,620.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,805 shares in the company, valued at $126,638.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,752,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,007,000 after purchasing an additional 791,364 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,351,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 699,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,753,000 after purchasing an additional 268,424 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 584,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,411,000 after purchasing an additional 25,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 148.9% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 449,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,142,000 after purchasing an additional 269,009 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile
Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.
