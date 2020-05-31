Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) Receives $104.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.30.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IIPR shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $69.50 to $83.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st.

NYSE IIPR traded down $4.06 on Friday, hitting $81.72. The stock had a trading volume of 551,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,971. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 52-week low of $40.21 and a 52-week high of $139.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 292.08 and a current ratio of 292.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.98 and a 200-day moving average of $79.92.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $21.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 53.76%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.60 per share, with a total value of $117,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,575 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,695. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary A. Curran purchased 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.16 per share, for a total transaction of $52,620.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,805 shares in the company, valued at $126,638.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,752,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,007,000 after purchasing an additional 791,364 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,351,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 699,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,753,000 after purchasing an additional 268,424 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 584,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,411,000 after purchasing an additional 25,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 148.9% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 449,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,142,000 after purchasing an additional 269,009 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

