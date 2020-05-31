Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) Receives $58.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.33.
Several research analysts have weighed in on INGN shares. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Inogen from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Inogen from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine lowered Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Inogen from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Inogen by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 723,852 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,680,000 after purchasing an additional 20,132 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Inogen by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,712 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Inogen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Inogen by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Inogen by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period.
Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Inogen had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $88.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Inogen’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Inogen will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.
Inogen Company Profile
Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.
Recommended Story: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?
Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.