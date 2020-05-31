Insights Network (INSTAR) Price Hits $0.0160 on Major Exchanges

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. Insights Network has a market cap of $3.15 million and approximately $12,919.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insights Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0160 or 0.00000169 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bibox and Bancor Network. In the last week, Insights Network has traded 21.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00042789 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $463.31 or 0.04889212 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002293 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00054861 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00031273 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002707 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004330 BTC.

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002223 BTC.

About Insights Network

Insights Network (CRYPTO:INSTAR) is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. Insights Network’s total supply is 251,097,679 tokens and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 tokens. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken . The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network

Insights Network Token Trading

Insights Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insights Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

