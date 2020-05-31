Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Sidoti boosted their price target on Insteel Industries from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th.

Shares of Insteel Industries stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.65. The company had a trading volume of 59,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,770. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.47. The firm has a market cap of $339.96 million, a PE ratio of 63.04 and a beta of 1.94. Insteel Industries has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.61.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.14. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $114.86 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IIIN. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 13.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 10.2% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

