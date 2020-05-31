Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ITCI. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $47.00 target price (up from $43.00) on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.56.

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.88. 883,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 853,337. The company has a current ratio of 14.83, a quick ratio of 14.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $43.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.16.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 7,297 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $150,537.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,535.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 50,000 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $997,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,761.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,437,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,209,000 after acquiring an additional 527,274 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,157,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,643,000 after acquiring an additional 157,947 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 88,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 211,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,243,000 after acquiring an additional 96,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 6,969 shares during the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

