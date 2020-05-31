Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) Receives $11.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub restated a “sell” rating on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Investors Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $5,958,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,932 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $412,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ISBC traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.68. 1,358,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,582,640. Investors Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.17.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $187.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Investors Bancorp will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.34%.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

