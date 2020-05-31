IRISnet Price Up 10.3% Over Last Week (IRIS)

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. During the last seven days, IRISnet has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar. IRISnet has a market cap of $9.16 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IRISnet coin can now be purchased for $0.0131 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi Korea and Huobi Global.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get IRISnet alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010517 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.19 or 0.02063602 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00182372 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00044397 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000763 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000177 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00023862 BTC.

About IRISnet

IRISnet’s total supply is 2,000,434,161 coins and its circulating supply is 700,800,555 coins. IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork . The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog . The official website for IRISnet is www.irisnet.org

IRISnet Coin Trading

IRISnet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IRISnet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IRISnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IRISnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IRISnet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.