Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) to report earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.11. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.
On average, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.52. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $1.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 96.13% and a net margin of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $79.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRWD. Sarissa Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% during the first quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 13,525,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,467,000 after buying an additional 3,218,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $34,301,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,289,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,338,000 after buying an additional 888,863 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP grew its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 210.5% during the first quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 1,097,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,071,000 after buying an additional 743,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 775.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 753,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,032,000 after buying an additional 667,637 shares in the last quarter.
IRWD traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.73. 3,734,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,972,039. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $14.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.58.
About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.
