Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) to report earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.11. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.52. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $1.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 96.13% and a net margin of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $79.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IRWD shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRWD. Sarissa Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% during the first quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 13,525,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,467,000 after buying an additional 3,218,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $34,301,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,289,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,338,000 after buying an additional 888,863 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP grew its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 210.5% during the first quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 1,097,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,071,000 after buying an additional 743,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 775.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 753,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,032,000 after buying an additional 667,637 shares in the last quarter.

IRWD traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.73. 3,734,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,972,039. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $14.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.58.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

