J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded J B Hunt Transport Services from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Stephens upped their price target on J B Hunt Transport Services from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus upgraded J B Hunt Transport Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. J B Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $109.00.

J B Hunt Transport Services stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,009,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,366. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.64. J B Hunt Transport Services has a 12 month low of $75.29 and a 12 month high of $122.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.06). J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that J B Hunt Transport Services will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.09%.

In related news, CFO David G. Mee sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $1,269,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 142,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,086,022. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Charles George sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,871,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,110,400. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. Running Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 5.1% during the first quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 45,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 2.5% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 30,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 79.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,363,000 after acquiring an additional 64,216 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 20.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 88,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,189,000 after acquiring an additional 15,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 1.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 73.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J B Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

