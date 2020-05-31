J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J2 Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of J2 Global from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.33.

Get J2 Global alerts:

Shares of J2 Global stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.30. The stock had a trading volume of 530,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,535. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. J2 Global has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $104.57.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $332.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.36 million. J2 Global had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 27.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that J2 Global will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other J2 Global news, CEO Vivek Shah bought 13,354 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.74 per share, for a total transaction of $998,077.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,652,451.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen Ross sold 2,974 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $249,548.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,675.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of J2 Global by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of J2 Global by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 727,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,171,000 after buying an additional 26,126 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of J2 Global by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,663,000 after buying an additional 4,099 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in J2 Global by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 10,002 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in J2 Global by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

J2 Global Company Profile

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

Read More: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for J2 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J2 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.