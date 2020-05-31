James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $43.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is an insurance company which own and operate specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. The Company operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance and Casualty Reinsurance segments. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded James River Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on James River Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded James River Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on James River Group from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley raised James River Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.50.

NASDAQ:JRVR traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $38.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,075. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 0.46. James River Group has a one year low of $25.34 and a one year high of $52.18.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $110.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.70 million. James River Group had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 4.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that James River Group will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

In related news, CFO Sarah C. Doran purchased 2,555 shares of James River Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.40 per share, with a total value of $75,117.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,338. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO J Adam Abram purchased 15,384 shares of James River Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.51 per share, for a total transaction of $515,517.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 470,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,770,342.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 32,939 shares of company stock worth $1,091,635 in the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in James River Group by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,228,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,615,000 after purchasing an additional 250,975 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in James River Group by 11.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 940,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,097,000 after purchasing an additional 94,055 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in James River Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,816,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in James River Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 506,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,887,000 after purchasing an additional 33,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in James River Group by 52.1% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 502,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,217,000 after purchasing an additional 172,179 shares during the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

