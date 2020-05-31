Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates Buy Rating for BT Group (LON:BTA)

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of BT Group (LON:BTA) in a research report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 220 ($2.89) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BTA. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on BT Group from GBX 125 ($1.64) to GBX 130 ($1.71) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on BT Group from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 240 ($3.16) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on BT Group from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 270 ($3.55) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays cut their price target on BT Group from GBX 120 ($1.58) to GBX 115 ($1.51) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded BT Group to a hold rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 110 ($1.45) to GBX 125 ($1.64) in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 190 ($2.50).

