Jibrel Network Market Capitalization Achieves $4.68 Million (JNT)

Jibrel Network (CURRENCY:JNT) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One Jibrel Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0275 or 0.00000290 BTC on exchanges including Coinrail, Bibox, Kucoin and IDEX. In the last seven days, Jibrel Network has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Jibrel Network has a market cap of $4.68 million and approximately $5,118.00 worth of Jibrel Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00042674 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $466.14 or 0.04917350 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002303 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00054819 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00031262 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002729 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Jibrel Network Profile

Jibrel Network (CRYPTO:JNT) is a token. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. Jibrel Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,126,886 tokens. Jibrel Network’s official website is jibrel.network . The official message board for Jibrel Network is medium.com/@jibrelnetwork . Jibrel Network’s official Twitter account is @www.twitter.com/jibrelnetwork/ . The Reddit community for Jibrel Network is /r/jibrelnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Jibrel Network Token Trading

Jibrel Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Coinrail, HitBTC, Gate.io, Kucoin and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jibrel Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jibrel Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jibrel Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

