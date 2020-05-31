Joint Ventures Reaches Market Cap of $23,479.41 (JOINT)

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One Joint Ventures token can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and LATOKEN. During the last seven days, Joint Ventures has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. Joint Ventures has a total market cap of $23,479.41 and approximately $660.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010579 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $193.44 or 0.02045171 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00181473 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00044112 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000744 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000174 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00023803 BTC.

Joint Ventures Profile

Joint Ventures’ genesis date was April 6th, 2018. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 tokens. Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio . Joint Ventures’ official message board is medium.com/jointventures . Joint Ventures’ official website is jointventures.io

Buying and Selling Joint Ventures

Joint Ventures can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joint Ventures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Joint Ventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

