JUST Market Cap Reaches $6.23 Million (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. One JUST token can currently be bought for $0.0078 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges. JUST has a total market capitalization of $6.23 million and $56.94 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, JUST has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010484 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $196.46 or 0.02061500 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00182563 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00044257 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000177 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00023978 BTC.

JUST Token Profile

JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 796,125,000 tokens. JUST’s official website is just.network/# . The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f

Buying and Selling JUST

JUST can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

