JUST Stablecoin (USDJ) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $77,523.00

JUST Stablecoin (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. Over the last week, JUST Stablecoin has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One JUST Stablecoin token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00010558 BTC on major exchanges. JUST Stablecoin has a market capitalization of $4.22 million and approximately $77,523.00 worth of JUST Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010559 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $194.43 or 0.02055763 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00181111 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00044098 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000747 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000174 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00023746 BTC.

JUST Stablecoin Token Profile

JUST Stablecoin’s total supply is 4,223,768 tokens. JUST Stablecoin’s official website is just.network

JUST Stablecoin Token Trading

JUST Stablecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST Stablecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST Stablecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUST Stablecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

