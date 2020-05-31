Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Several other research firms also recently commented on KMDA. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Kamada in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kamada from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kamada from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kamada from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.38.
Shares of NASDAQ:KMDA traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,190. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.60. The company has a market capitalization of $349.48 million, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.25. Kamada has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $9.75.
About Kamada
Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers respiratory products, including Glassia for use in augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.
