Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $154.10.

KSU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Kansas City Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $169.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th.

Shares of NYSE:KSU traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $150.52. 1,589,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,127,567. Kansas City Southern has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $178.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.27. The company has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.88.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.18. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $731.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

In related news, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 300 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total value of $44,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,495.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

