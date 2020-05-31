KERING S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of KERING S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

PPRUY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KERING S A/ADR in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised KERING S A/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of KERING S A/ADR in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KERING S A/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut KERING S A/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PPRUY traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.58. 30,629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,093. The company has a market cap of $66.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.93. KERING S A/ADR has a one year low of $36.62 and a one year high of $67.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.65 and a 200 day moving average of $56.79.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

