KickCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $62,317.00 (KICK)

KickCoin (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. Over the last week, KickCoin has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. One KickCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. KickCoin has a market capitalization of $1.52 million and $62,317.00 worth of KickCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00042857 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $479.31 or 0.05029633 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002326 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00055113 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00031293 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002787 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004326 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010491 BTC.

KickCoin Token Profile

KickCoin (KICK) is a token. Its launch date was September 25th, 2017. KickCoin’s total supply is 1,690,795,943 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,641,170,126 tokens. KickCoin’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for KickCoin is kickecosystem.com . KickCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem . The Reddit community for KickCoin is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

KickCoin Token Trading

KickCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KickCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

