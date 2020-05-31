KickToken (KICK) Hits Market Cap of $1.71 Million

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded up 21.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 31st. During the last week, KickToken has traded up 312.4% against the U.S. dollar. One KickToken token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including TOKOK, Mercatox, ABCC and COSS. KickToken has a total market cap of $1.71 million and $787,182.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00042885 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $466.84 or 0.04936023 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002286 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00054934 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00031201 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002734 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004330 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010572 BTC.

KickToken Token Profile

KICK is a token. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 1,251,340,658,253 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,455,922,061 tokens. The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for KickToken is www.kickico.com . KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem . KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform

Buying and Selling KickToken

KickToken can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin, KuCoin, CoinBene, Bilaxy, HitBTC, OOOBTC, ProBit Exchange, BitMart, Coinsbit, ABCC, COSS, Gate.io, P2PB2B, Dcoin, Mercatox, TOKOK and Exmo. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

