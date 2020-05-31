Kind Ads Token Price Reaches $0.0009 on Exchanges (KIND)

Kind Ads Token (CURRENCY:KIND) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. Over the last seven days, Kind Ads Token has traded up 16.6% against the US dollar. One Kind Ads Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kind Ads Token has a total market capitalization of $36,125.89 and $1.00 worth of Kind Ads Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00042962 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $463.32 or 0.04899107 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002265 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00055003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00031192 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002664 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004337 BTC.

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Kind Ads Token Profile

KIND is a token. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Kind Ads Token’s total supply is 61,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,223,693 tokens. The Reddit community for Kind Ads Token is /r/KindAds and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kind Ads Token’s official website is kindads.io . Kind Ads Token’s official Twitter account is @KindAdsNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Kind Ads Token Token Trading

Kind Ads Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kind Ads Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kind Ads Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kind Ads Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

