Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $5.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Kindred Biosciences is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on saving and improving the lives of pets. Its mission is to bring to pets the same kinds of safe and effective medicines that human family members enjoy. The Company’s strategy is to identify compounds and targets that have already demonstrated safety and efficacy in humans and to develop therapeutics based on these validated compounds and targets for dogs, cats and horses. The Company has a deep pipeline of novel drugs and biologics in development across many therapeutic classes. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Kindred Biosciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine lowered Kindred Biosciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Kindred Biosciences from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Kindred Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.70.

Shares of KIN traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,771. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.24. Kindred Biosciences has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $11.93. The company has a market cap of $168.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.04). Kindred Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,567.56% and a negative return on equity of 72.77%. The business had revenue of $0.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kindred Biosciences will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KIN. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Kindred Biosciences by 38.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Kindred Biosciences by 123.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 6,306 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Kindred Biosciences in the first quarter worth $53,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Kindred Biosciences by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Kindred Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. 66.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kindred Biosciences

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline consists of small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.

