Kion Group AG (FRA:KGX) Receives €53.73 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Kion Group AG (FRA:KGX) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €53.33 ($62.02).

Several brokerages have issued reports on KGX. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on Kion Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($67.44) price objective on Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th.

FRA:KGX traded down €1.72 ($2.00) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €50.20 ($58.37). The company had a trading volume of 352,039 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of €44.95 and a 200 day moving average of €52.71. Kion Group has a 1 year low of €57.87 ($67.29) and a 1 year high of €81.82 ($95.14).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

