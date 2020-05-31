KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Earns Daily News Impact Score of 1.20

Media stories about KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. KKR & Co Inc earned a media sentiment score of 1.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the asset manager an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected KKR & Co Inc’s score:

NYSE KKR traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.75. 5,604,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,885,537. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -693.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.52. KKR & Co Inc has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $34.14.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $380.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.47 million. KKR & Co Inc had a net margin of 47.50% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $0.135 dividend. This is a positive change from KKR & Co Inc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. KKR & Co Inc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.34%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KKR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

In related news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 26,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total transaction of $699,404.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

