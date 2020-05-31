Klepierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Klepierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Klepierre SA is a real estate investment trust. The company provides shopping center property primarily in Europe. It also offers development, rental, property and asset management services. Klepierre SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KLPEF. Deutsche Bank upgraded Klepierre from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Klepierre in a research note on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Klepierre in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays cut Klepierre from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Klepierre in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Klepierre currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.00.

OTCMKTS KLPEF traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $19.03. 272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 942. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.10 and a 200-day moving average of $28.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Klepierre has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $37.94.

About Klepierre

Klépierre, the pan-European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company's portfolio is valued at 24.4 billion at December 31, 2018 and comprises large shopping centers in 16 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visitors per year.

