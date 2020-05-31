Klepierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Klepierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Klepierre SA is a real estate investment trust. The company provides shopping center property primarily in Europe. It also offers development, rental, property and asset management services. Klepierre SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KLPEF. Deutsche Bank upgraded Klepierre from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Klepierre in a research note on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Klepierre in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays cut Klepierre from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Klepierre in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Klepierre currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.00.
About Klepierre
Klépierre, the pan-European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company's portfolio is valued at 24.4 billion at December 31, 2018 and comprises large shopping centers in 16 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visitors per year.
Read More: Retained Earnings
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Klepierre (KLPEF)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Klepierre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klepierre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.