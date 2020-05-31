Klimatas Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,174.00 (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 31st. Klimatas has a market cap of $37,474.78 and approximately $1,174.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Klimatas has traded 18.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Klimatas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0518 or 0.00000544 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Klimatas alerts:

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $42.85 or 0.00449616 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00108110 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00013936 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00008054 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00008070 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000535 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000062 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Klimatas Coin Profile

Klimatas (CRYPTO:KTS) is a coin. It launched on January 24th, 2019. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com

Klimatas Coin Trading

Klimatas can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Klimatas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klimatas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.