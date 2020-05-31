Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KNL shares. Cfra lowered shares of Knoll from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Knoll from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Sidoti upped their price target on shares of Knoll from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th.

Get Knoll alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Knoll by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 98,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 29,311 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Knoll by 272.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 21,573 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Knoll by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 586,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,821,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Knoll by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 39,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Knoll by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 16,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Knoll stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.56. 437,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,419. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.21. The firm has a market cap of $534.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.85. Knoll has a fifty-two week low of $7.74 and a fifty-two week high of $28.30.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter. Knoll had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 23.47%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

About Knoll

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Knoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.