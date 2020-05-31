Kryll (KRL) Trading 17.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. Kryll has a market capitalization of $2.97 million and approximately $22,998.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kryll token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001114 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kryll has traded up 17.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kryll alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00042985 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $476.52 or 0.05013084 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002324 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00055218 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00031371 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002754 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004335 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010535 BTC.

Kryll Token Profile

Kryll (CRYPTO:KRL) is a token. It launched on April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,000,443 tokens. The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Kryll is kryll.io . The official message board for Kryll is medium.com/@kryll_io . Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Kryll

Kryll can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kryll should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kryll using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kryll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kryll and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.