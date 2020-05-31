KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kuehne + Nagel International AG is a logistics company. It operates through six segments: Seafreight, Airfreight, Road & Rail Logistics, Contract Logistics, Real Estate, and Insurance Brokers. The Company is engaged in transportation services, including carrier services and contracts of carriage related to shipment; provision of services related to warehouse and distribution activities; brokerage services of insurance coverage, mainly marine liability; and covers activities mainly related to internal rent of facilities. It operates in Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Central Asia, and Africa. Kuehne + Nagel International AG is headquartered in Schindellegi, Switzerland. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR has a consensus rating of Sell.

KHNGY stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.35. 5,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,777. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.70. KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR has a 12-month low of $23.56 and a 12-month high of $34.84.

KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter. KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 35.28%. Research analysts predict that KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

About KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Seafreight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, flexible schedules, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, and customs clearance services, as well as online booking online, tracking, and tracing of shipment services; and overland transportation and contract logistics services.

