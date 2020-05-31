Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $19.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Kura Oncology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is involved in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of tumors and blood cancers. Its product pipeline includes small molecule drug candidates which are in different clinical trial consists of Tipifarnib-HRAS, Tipifarnib-PTCL, ERK inhibitor program and Menin MLL inhibitor program. Kura Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in La Jolla, California. “

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Kura Oncology currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.33.

Kura Oncology stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.09. 512,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755,353. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.78. Kura Oncology has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $21.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 15.19 and a quick ratio of 15.19.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kura Oncology will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kura Oncology during the first quarter valued at $37,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Kura Oncology by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Kura Oncology by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kura Oncology by 355.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 6,005 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kura Oncology (KURA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.