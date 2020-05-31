Kusama Market Cap Reaches $17.29 Million (KSM)

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. One Kusama token can now be bought for about $6.82 or 0.00072196 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kusama has a total market cap of $17.29 million and $3.00 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kusama has traded up 3.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kusama alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010597 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $192.75 or 0.02040561 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00179474 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00043657 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000742 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000168 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00023623 BTC.

Kusama Token Profile

Kusama’s total supply is 9,256,747 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,535,665 tokens. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kusama is kusama.network . Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network

Buying and Selling Kusama

Kusama can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kusama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kusama and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.