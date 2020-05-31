Lambda (LAMB) Price Hits $0.0179 on Top Exchanges

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. Lambda has a market capitalization of $11.48 million and approximately $44.56 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lambda token can now be purchased for about $0.0179 or 0.00000189 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy, BitMax and Huobi. During the last week, Lambda has traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010579 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $193.44 or 0.02045171 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00181473 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00044112 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000744 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000174 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00023803 BTC.

About Lambda

Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 641,160,676 tokens. Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim . Lambda’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im

Buying and Selling Lambda

Lambda can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Huobi, BitMax and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lambda should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lambda using one of the exchanges listed above.

