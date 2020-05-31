Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lantheus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th.

LNTH traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.73. The stock had a trading volume of 519,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,265. The firm has a market cap of $545.85 million, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.28. Lantheus has a 12 month low of $8.67 and a 12 month high of $29.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.36.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $90.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.70 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 46.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS.

In other news, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 1,936 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $28,226.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 140,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,948. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 7,198 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $94,509.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 133,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,568.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,167 shares of company stock worth $536,291. 2.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNTH. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Lantheus by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 23,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Lantheus by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 139,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after buying an additional 31,678 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Lantheus by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Lantheus by 154.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 406,649 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,338,000 after buying an additional 246,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Lantheus in the fourth quarter worth about $1,337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures.

