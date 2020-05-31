Lanxess AG (ETR:LXS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Lanxess AG (ETR:LXS) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €52.94 ($61.56).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LXS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Nord/LB set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on Lanxess and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on Lanxess and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th.

Get Lanxess alerts:

Shares of ETR LXS traded down €1.79 ($2.08) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €46.48 ($54.05). 525,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,027. Lanxess has a 1 year low of €25.68 ($29.86) and a 1 year high of €64.58 ($75.09). The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.83, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €43.89 and a 200 day moving average of €50.91.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Lanxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lanxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.