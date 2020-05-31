Lanxess AG (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Lanxess AG (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LNXSF. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lanxess in a research report on Friday, May 1st. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lanxess in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Lanxess to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lanxess in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Lanxess in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.

OTCMKTS:LNXSF remained flat at $$53.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,061. Lanxess has a 1 year low of $28.34 and a 1 year high of $71.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.24.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

