Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Receives C$33.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$33.75.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. CSFB reduced their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Scotiabank cut shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$37.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.
Shares of LB stock traded down C$2.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$28.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,666,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,148. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$29.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$38.99. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$26.83 and a 52-week high of C$46.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and a PE ratio of 7.97.
About Laurentian Bank of Canada
Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and independent advisors in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Retail Services, Business Services, B2B Bank, and Capital Markets. The company offers transactional products and current accounts, term deposits, and investment accounts; personal line of credit, personal loans, student loans, and registered retirement savings plans; financing for agriculture, real estate, and commercial industries, as well as small and medium-sized enterprises; mortgage solutions, such as variable-rate mortgage, fixed-rate mortgage, equity line of credit, mortgage insurance, and retirement line of credit; and credit and business cards, as well as equipment finance solutions.
