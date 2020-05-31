Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Receives C$33.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$33.75.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. CSFB reduced their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Scotiabank cut shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$37.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

Shares of LB stock traded down C$2.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$28.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,666,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,148. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$29.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$38.99. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$26.83 and a 52-week high of C$46.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and a PE ratio of 7.97.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.05 by C($0.26). The business had revenue of C$238.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$247.80 million. Equities analysts forecast that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 3.3300001 earnings per share for the current year.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and independent advisors in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Retail Services, Business Services, B2B Bank, and Capital Markets. The company offers transactional products and current accounts, term deposits, and investment accounts; personal line of credit, personal loans, student loans, and registered retirement savings plans; financing for agriculture, real estate, and commercial industries, as well as small and medium-sized enterprises; mortgage solutions, such as variable-rate mortgage, fixed-rate mortgage, equity line of credit, mortgage insurance, and retirement line of credit; and credit and business cards, as well as equipment finance solutions.

