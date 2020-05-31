Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $33.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Lawson Products, Inc. is a distributor of expendable maintenance, repair & replacement products. It also distributes production components to the O.E.M. marketplace. These products may be divided into 3 broad categories: Fasteners, Fittings & Related Parts, such as screws, nuts, & other fasteners; Industrial Supplies, such as hoses, lubricants, adhesives & other chemicals, as well as files, drills, & other shop supplies; & Automotive & Equipment Maintenance Parts, such as primary wiring, connectors & other electrical supplies, exhaust & other automotive parts. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LAWS. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Lawson Products in a research report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lawson Products from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lawson Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Shares of LAWS traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.06. The stock had a trading volume of 16,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.99. Lawson Products has a fifty-two week low of $24.52 and a fifty-two week high of $58.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.48.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $91.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.17 million. Lawson Products had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 12.71%. As a group, analysts predict that Lawson Products will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lawson Products news, major shareholder King Luther Capital Management bought 11,600 shares of Lawson Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.59 per share, for a total transaction of $401,244.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael G. Decata bought 2,500 shares of Lawson Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.58 per share, with a total value of $98,950.00. Insiders bought 17,100 shares of company stock valued at $600,574 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Lawson Products by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Lawson Products by 1.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Lawson Products by 69.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Lawson Products by 118.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Lawson Products by 9.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 9,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

