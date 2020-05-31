Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Legrand SA provides electrical and digital building infrastructures. It offers solutions for international commercial, industrial and residential markets. Legrand SA is headquartered in Limoges, France. “

Legrand

OTCMKTS:LGRVF traded up $5.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.35. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 124. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.87. The company has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.31. Legrand has a twelve month low of $53.91 and a twelve month high of $84.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers a range of products and solutions that connect buildings to energy, data, and lighting, such as switches, power sockets, distribution panels, circuit breakers, lighting management products, security systems, trunkings, floor boxes, enclosures, sockets, screen mounts, uninterruptible power supply devices, tubes, ducts, extensions, and others.

