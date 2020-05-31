Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $201.73.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Lennox International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $201.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st.

In other Lennox International news, EVP John D. Torres sold 3,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $623,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $168,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,647 shares in the company, valued at $529,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in Lennox International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Lennox International by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LII traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $213.84. 490,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,865. Lennox International has a 52-week low of $163.40 and a 52-week high of $298.49. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $189.39 and its 200-day moving average is $224.64.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The construction company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.53). Lennox International had a net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 160.44%. The business had revenue of $723.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lennox International will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.52%.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

