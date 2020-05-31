Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lenovo Group Limited is a personal technology company. The Company is dedicated to building PCs and mobile internet devices. Lenovo’s business is built on product innovation, a highly-efficient global supply chain and strong strategic execution. Formed by Lenovo Group’s acquisition of the former IBM Personal Computing Division, the company develops, manufactures and markets reliable, high-quality, secure and easy-to-use technology products and services. Its product lines include legendary Think-branded commercial PCs and Idea-branded consumer PCs, as well as servers, workstations, and a family of mobile internet devices, including tablets and smart phones. Lenovo has major research centers in Yamato, Japan; Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen, China; and Raleigh, North Carolina. Lenovo Group Limited is based in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut Lenovo Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine cut Lenovo Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Lenovo Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS LNVGY traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.95. The stock had a trading volume of 27,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,135. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.21. Lenovo Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.92 and a fifty-two week high of $16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Lenovo Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smart phones; storage and networking products; memory and processors; rack and power infrastructure; and laptops, desktops, and accessories, as well as operating systems, security, and systems management software.

