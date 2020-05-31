Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Broadband Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in providing digital cable services to residential and commercial customers; and entertainment, information, and communications solutions. It also provides wireless location positioning and related services. Liberty Broadband Corporation is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

LBRDA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet lowered Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, TD Securities raised Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $141.25.

Shares of LBRDA traded up $3.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $134.69. 1,330,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,178. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A has a 12-month low of $80.14 and a 12-month high of $138.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.07 and a beta of 1.10.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.10 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A had a return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 797.65%. Research analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Corp Series A will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director J David Wargo sold 57,271 shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total transaction of $5,412,682.21. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,938.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Malone sold 52,161 shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.51, for a total value of $6,338,083.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,351,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,774,387.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,623 shares of company stock worth $19,614,817 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBRDA. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 937,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,337,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in the 4th quarter valued at $82,281,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 251,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,349,000 after buying an additional 12,550 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 174,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,736,000 after buying an additional 36,207 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 359.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 125,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,578,000 after buying an additional 97,843 shares during the period. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

