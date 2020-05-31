Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) to report earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Liberty Broadband Corp Series C’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the lowest is $0.59. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C reported earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 757.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C will report full-year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $4.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Liberty Broadband Corp Series C.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $4.10 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C had a return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 797.65%.

LBRDK has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $118.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in a research note on Monday, May 11th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 54.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK traded up $3.58 on Tuesday, hitting $136.62. 1,625,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,266. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.95. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a one year low of $86.20 and a one year high of $140.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.91 and a beta of 1.05.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

