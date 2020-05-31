LiquidApps (DAPP) Price Reaches $0.0136 on Exchanges

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded up 17.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. LiquidApps has a market capitalization of $7.87 million and $99,163.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LiquidApps token can now be bought for $0.0136 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bancor Network and Switcheo Network. During the last week, LiquidApps has traded 52.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002576 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AERUM (XRM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About LiquidApps

LiquidApps is a token. LiquidApps' total supply is 1,034,290,636 tokens and its circulating supply is 579,145,109 tokens. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. LiquidApps' official website is www.liquidapps.io. LiquidApps' official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. LiquidApps' official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps

LiquidApps Token Trading

LiquidApps can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

