Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LQDA. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Liquidia Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liquidia Technologies from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen reissued an outperform rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.88.

LQDA stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.24. 356,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,190. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. Liquidia Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $10.55.

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.01. Analysts forecast that Liquidia Technologies will post -2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Eshelman Ventures, Llc acquired 44,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.86 per share, for a total transaction of $214,326.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 175,573 shares of company stock worth $862,740 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LQDA. Samsara BioCapital LLC increased its position in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 520.5% during the fourth quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 958,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after buying an additional 804,004 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC increased its position in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 358.4% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 204,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 159,744 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liquidia Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $297,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,658,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,090,000 after purchasing an additional 63,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liquidia Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.89% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Technologies Company Profile

Liquidia Technologies, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

