LiteBitcoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.00 (LBTC)

LiteBitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 31st. In the last week, LiteBitcoin has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar. One LiteBitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. LiteBitcoin has a market capitalization of $3,444.48 and $2.00 worth of LiteBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LiteBitcoin alerts:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000332 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

LiteBitcoin Profile

LiteBitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. LiteBitcoin’s total supply is 172,585,874 coins and its circulating supply is 28,940,333 coins. LiteBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @Lite_Bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . LiteBitcoin’s official website is www.lbtc.info

LiteBitcoin Coin Trading

LiteBitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiteBitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LiteBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LiteBitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LiteBitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.