LiteCoin Ultra Hits Market Cap of $1,764.29 (LTCU)

LiteCoin Ultra (CURRENCY:LTCU) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 31st. During the last seven days, LiteCoin Ultra has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LiteCoin Ultra coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. LiteCoin Ultra has a total market capitalization of $1,764.29 and $1.00 worth of LiteCoin Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26,349.53 or 2.77147715 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004010 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00021930 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

LiteCoin Ultra Coin Profile

LiteCoin Ultra is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 28th, 2017. LiteCoin Ultra’s total supply is 8,531,300 coins and its circulating supply is 1,031,300 coins. LiteCoin Ultra’s official Twitter account is @litecoinultra . The official website for LiteCoin Ultra is www.litecoinultra.com . The Reddit community for LiteCoin Ultra is /r/LitecoinUltraCurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling LiteCoin Ultra

LiteCoin Ultra can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteCoin Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiteCoin Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LiteCoin Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

