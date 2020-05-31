Lition (LIT) Trading 7.8% Lower This Week

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 31st. Over the last week, Lition has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. Lition has a total market capitalization of $2.28 million and approximately $2.47 million worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lition token can currently be bought for about $0.0642 or 0.00000680 BTC on exchanges including ProBit Exchange, Hotbit, Dcoin and Bibox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9,444.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $230.30 or 0.02438432 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $239.15 or 0.02532205 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.48 or 0.00481500 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00012567 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.57 or 0.00683702 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00072843 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00023165 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.13 or 0.00541335 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Lition Profile

Lition (LIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. It launched on October 4th, 2014. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 tokens. The official message board for Lition is medium.com/lition-blog . Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins . Lition’s official website is www.lition.io

Lition Token Trading

Lition can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bibox, Dcoin, IDEX, Bilaxy and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lition should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lition using one of the exchanges listed above.

